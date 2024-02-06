Four Southeast Missouri State University students were chosen to participate in the first Federal Judge Fellowship this summer at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. United States Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast alumna Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni said the program has been a dream of hers for five years that has finally came to fruition.

The four-week program is modeled after the Judge Reginald C. Lindsay Fellowship with the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, which Crites-Leoni said she learned of about half a decade ago. As similar fellowships are often unavailable for undergraduate students, she said, Crites-Leoni wanted to create that opportunity for Southeast students to explore a career in law.

“It’s in part what I think would provide a complete bird’s-eye view of the system and give them more or less a law school-type bootcamp experience, so they can understand the rigors and challenges that are provided in law school, to see if that excites and motivates and inspires them to further their education in the legal field,” she said.

Raven Cole, Katherine Carter, Antonio Barner and Drew Beussink were chosen to participate in the summer program, according to a news release from Southeast. Beussink of Cape Girardeau said he hopes to gain a better understanding of the career he’s looking to pursue.

“I hope that it makes me more familiar with how the federal justice system works in this country and the way federal courts operate, and I hope it gives me a better insight if I would be a good fit in working in the field of law,” he said.