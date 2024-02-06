This story has been edited to clarify the seven men were arrested, not just indicted.

Seven alleged members of the Gangster Disciples gang, including four from Southeast Missouri, were arrested on federal racketeering charges, according to a news release sent out Monday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

The alleged members of the gang, which includes top national and state leaders, have been charged in a federal indictment accusing them of a yearslong interstate RICO conspiracy that involved multiple murders and drug trafficking, among other crimes.

Three of the gang's alleged members are from Cape Girardeau, and one is from Charleston. Each is charged with multiple crimes.

Sean Clemon, 50, the gang's alleged "governor" of the State of Missouri, is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and related gun crimes.

Dominique Maxwell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, the alleged "assistant governor" of Missouri, is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and related firearms crimes.

Perry Harris, 29, of Cape Girardeau, an alleged "treasurer" and "chief of security" of Missouri, is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and related gun crimes.

Barry Boyce, 44, of Charleston, an alleged gang member, is charged with RICO conspiracy.