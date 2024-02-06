This story has been edited to clarify the seven men were arrested, not just indicted.
Seven alleged members of the Gangster Disciples gang, including four from Southeast Missouri, were arrested on federal racketeering charges, according to a news release sent out Monday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois.
The alleged members of the gang, which includes top national and state leaders, have been charged in a federal indictment accusing them of a yearslong interstate RICO conspiracy that involved multiple murders and drug trafficking, among other crimes.
Three of the gang's alleged members are from Cape Girardeau, and one is from Charleston. Each is charged with multiple crimes.
Sean Clemon, 50, the gang's alleged "governor" of the State of Missouri, is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and related gun crimes.
Dominique Maxwell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, the alleged "assistant governor" of Missouri, is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and related firearms crimes.
Perry Harris, 29, of Cape Girardeau, an alleged "treasurer" and "chief of security" of Missouri, is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and related gun crimes.
Barry Boyce, 44, of Charleston, an alleged gang member, is charged with RICO conspiracy.
In addition to the four men from Southeast Missouri, two Illinois men and a Kentucky man were also indicted.
Frank Smith, 47, of Naperville, Illinois, an alleged national "board member" for the gang, is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and related gun crimes.
Warren Griffin, 51, of Lancaster, Kentucky, and Anthony Dobbins, 53, of Troy, Illinois, both alleged national "board members" of the gang, are charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering and related firearms crimes.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois, two gang-related murders are among the crimes alleged in the indictment.
On April 28, 2018, Clemon, Maxwell and Harris allegedly killed Leroy Allen at a Gangster Disciples meeting in Bridgeton, Missouri, on orders from Smith as part of a leadership dispute. Griffin and Dobbins are both accused of killing Ernest Wilson, a rival "board member," on May 18, 2018, in Chicago.
Other violent acts alleged as part of the conspiracy include a nightclub stabbing in East St. Louis, Illinois, a nonfatal shooting in Cape Girardeau and multiple unsuccessful murder plots. The indictment also alleges acts of drug trafficking by the gang's members, including an ongoing scheme to smuggle "K2," a synthetic drug, into Missouri state prisons.
According to the release, the Gangster Disciples is a violent street and prison gang formed in the 1960s that has engaged in large-scale drug trafficking and violence throughout the U.S. The gang uses a structured hierarchy and has leadership positions such as national "board members" and state "governors."
Each defendant charged with the racketeering conspiracy faces life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Those charged with murder in aid of racketeering potentially face the death penalty if convicted.
This case was investigated by the ATF, FBI, Federal Bureau of Prisons, IRS-Criminal Investigation, Missouri Department of Corrections, Illinois State Police, Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Bridgeton Police Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department and Chicago Police Department.
