Four Neelyville School district board members resign Thursday

NEELYVILLE, Mo. — Four Neelyville Board of Education members resigned Thursday night, Sept. 21, after reading statements to those attending the regular meeting.

Resigning were president Vernon Barker, vice president Dean Fisher and members Robert Burgett and Wayne Willcut. Remaining board members are Paul Petty, Jim Hover and Jill McGruder.

On Friday morning, Sept. 22, district superintendent Heather Black said, "We will move forward, following board policy and law. We have a policy on board resignation and we'll follow that."

Black's office posted a notice of an open public session of the board at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in the Neelyville Central Office Board Room, 289 Broadway St.

The agenda will include electing a president, a vice president and approval of bills under the rule of necessity. Willcut and Burgett were elected the board in April along with Petty, who has not resigned.

Willcut is a retired self-employed saw miller. Burgett is a retired U.S. Navy lieutenant commander. Petty works in construction and also is a carpenter and a furniture maker. He has served on the Neelyville board for nine years.

The Daily American Republic newspaper has reached out to the four former school board members by telephone and email and are waiting for their responses, which will be shared with readers.

Hover, who is one of the remaining board members, addressed his concerns at the June 27 meeting and asked three members to resign after former board president John French spoke out concerning the current state of the organization. French addressed the board members during the meeting, expressing his dissatisfaction with their performance. French emphasized the importance of considering all the facts and making decisions based on what is right, rather than popular.