NewsDecember 17, 2020

Four more deaths in area attributed to coronavirus

Area health officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and Wednesday Two of the deaths involved Scott County residents, and one death was reported in each Stoddard County, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau County. The most recent numbers of cases involving the disease associated with coronavirus in area counties were:...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Area health officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and Wednesday

Two of the deaths involved Scott County residents, and one death was reported in each Stoddard County, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau County.

The most recent numbers of cases involving the disease associated with coronavirus in area counties were:

  • Bollinger: 1,151 total cases, 1,069 recoveries, 12 deaths.
  • Cape Girardeau: 6,885 total cases, 5,305 recoveries, 94 deaths, 1,486 active cases.
  • Perry: 1,999 total cases, 1,878 recoveries, 18 deaths.
  • Scott: 3,263 total cases, 2,407 recoveries, 52 deaths, 804 active cases.
  • Stoddard: 2,504 total cases, 2,326 recoveries, 56 deaths.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported no new deaths in Union County (1,407 total cases, 888 recoveries, 24 deaths) or Alexander County (302 total cases, 257 recoveries, four deaths).

Southeast Missouri State University reported a total of 682 cases (589 students, 93 employees) with 60 active cases (35 students, 25 employees). No one was in on-campus quarantine/isolation.

