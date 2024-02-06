Four more deaths in area attributed to coronavirus

Area health officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and Wednesday
Two of the deaths involved Scott County residents, and one death was reported in each Stoddard County, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau County.
The most recent numbers of cases involving the disease associated with coronavirus in area counties were:
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported no new deaths in Union County (1,407 total cases, 888 recoveries, 24 deaths) or Alexander County (302 total cases, 257 recoveries, four deaths).
Southeast Missouri State University reported a total of 682 cases (589 students, 93 employees) with 60 active cases (35 students, 25 employees). No one was in on-campus quarantine/isolation.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.