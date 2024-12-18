Four killed in New Madrid County crash

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4:35 p.m. on Route U, half a mile west of New Madrid as the 41-year-old male driver of Lilbourn lost control of his westbound vehicle, crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old female of Lilbourn.

Both male and female along with the male driver’s passengers, a 1-year-old girl and 4-year-old girl of Lilbourn, were pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m. by New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle. They were transported by DeLisle to the New Madrid County Morgue.