NewsDecember 18, 2024

Four killed in head-on crash in New Madrid County

A tragic head-on crash in New Madrid County claimed the lives of an off-duty deputy and three children. The collision occurred when a driver lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic.

Standard Democrat
story image illustation

NEW MADRID — An off-duty New Madrid County deputy and three children were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday, Dec. 17 in New Madrid County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4:35 p.m. on Route U, half a mile west of New Madrid as the 41-year-old male driver of Lilbourn lost control of his westbound vehicle, crossed the center line and struck the eastbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old female of Lilbourn.

Both male and female along with the male driver’s passengers, a 1-year-old girl and 4-year-old girl of Lilbourn, were pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m. by New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle. They were transported by DeLisle to the New Madrid County Morgue.

Check back for an update to this story.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

