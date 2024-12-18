Four killed in head-on crash in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID — An off-duty New Madrid County deputy and three children were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday, Dec. 17 in New Madrid County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4:35 p.m. on Route U, half a mile west of New Madrid as the 41-year-old male driver of Lilbourn lost control of his westbound vehicle, crossed the center line and struck the eastbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old female of Lilbourn.