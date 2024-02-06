Four injured when medical helicopter crash-lands in Perry County

Four people suffered minor injuries when a St. Louis Children's Hospital helicopter crashed Saturday night in Perry County, Missouri.
The helicopter crashed at 8:39 p.m. near Route C and Perry County Road 234, Sheriff Gary Schaaf said in a news release. The aircraft was carrying a 5-year-old patient when it developed trouble and crash-landed, with the helcopter resting upside-down.
"Luckily, there were no serious injuries, and the three airecrew and the patient were transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital," Schaaf said. The child later will be taken to Children's Hospital by the facility's ambulance.
Schaaf said the Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted to investigate the crash.
