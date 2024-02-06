Four injured in Stoddard County crash

A Kennett, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Thursday, Oct. 5, in Stoddard County, Missouri.
Monica Mendes, 19, was driving southbound on Highway 153, 3 miles north of Parma at about 11:30 a.m. when her 2019 Dodge Charger left the left side of the roadway and overturned, according to a state Highway Patrol report.
Terry Johns, a 32-year-old from Malden, Missouri, sustained "moderate" injuries in the crash, and two juveniles sustained minor injuries.
The report says Mendes was not wearing a safety device.
All four were taken to a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, hospital.
