NewsOctober 7, 2023

Four injured in Stoddard County crash

Southeast Missourian

A Kennett, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Thursday, Oct. 5, in Stoddard County, Missouri.

Monica Mendes, 19, was driving southbound on Highway 153, 3 miles north of Parma at about 11:30 a.m. when her 2019 Dodge Charger left the left side of the roadway and overturned, according to a state Highway Patrol report.

Terry Johns, a 32-year-old from Malden, Missouri, sustained "moderate" injuries in the crash, and two juveniles sustained minor injuries.

The report says Mendes was not wearing a safety device.

All four were taken to a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, hospital.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

