Four injured in Monday crash

Two people received "moderate" injuries and two others sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 north of Malden, Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jonathan Eggert, 18, of Dexter, Missouri, was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue at about 4 p.m. Monday and was following a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jahvashea Farmer, 27, of Bernie, Missouri, when he struck the back of her vehicle.