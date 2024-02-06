All sections
NewsMay 19, 2021

Four injured in Monday crash

Two people received "moderate" injuries and two others sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 north of Malden, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jonathan Eggert, 18, of Dexter, Missouri, was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue at about 4 p.m. Monday and was following a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jahvashea Farmer, 27, of Bernie, Missouri, when he struck the back of her vehicle...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Two people received "moderate" injuries and two others sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 north of Malden, Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jonathan Eggert, 18, of Dexter, Missouri, was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue at about 4 p.m. Monday and was following a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jahvashea Farmer, 27, of Bernie, Missouri, when he struck the back of her vehicle.

Eggert and Celina Corzine, 18, of Bernie sustained "moderate" injuries, while Farmer and a 7-year-old boy sustained minor injuries.

Eggert and Corzine were transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital, and Farmer and the juvenile were taken to a medical center in Dexter.

Local News
