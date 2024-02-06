Four educators headed to the Dominican Republic for cultural education

Four educators are heading to the Dominican Republic this summer as part of a program from Cenet, the Cultural Exchange Network, in Cape Girardeau.

Culture in the Classroom is a program Cenet has provided since 2011, bringing international visitors to area classrooms to provide authentic, cultural education, at no cost to the districts.

Now, Cenet is taking the program one step further: providing a travel opportunity for four educators, with Intentional Tours travel company.

Cultural Classroom will provide orientation, travel expenses and workshops on cultural programming, to help educators bring the cultural experience back to the classrooms, said Leslie Corn, senior director of Cenet.

Selected educators are:

Seth Mayes, fifth-grade teacher at Chaffee

Erica Robbins, Intro to Foreign Languages teacher at Jackson

James "Andy" Tilman, social studies teacher at New Madrid

April Garner, principal at Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau

Corn said the selection process was tough, as each applicant was "outstanding," but Cenet formed a six-person selection committee that chose 10 finalists, and after interviews, the committee selected the top four.

The team was impressed by the applications received, Corn said. "We had planned to select only three, but ultimately chose four educators," she said.