More than four dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region, and one county recorded its first death attributed to the disease.

Alexander County, Illinois, reported the fatality, a man in his 60s. Thus far, the county has not been heavily impacted by the disease associated with coronavirus, with only 47 total cases. Southern Seven Health Department reported three new cases in the county Thursday. Thirty-eight patients in the county have recovered from the virus.

Cape Girardeau Public Health Center officials reported 21 new cases, pushing the county’s total case count to 1,063, with 847 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Southeast Missouri State University reported three new cases Wednesday. All of the cases involved students and pushed the total number of cases at the university to 33 (27 students and six employees)