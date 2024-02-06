All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 4, 2020

Four dozen new coronavirus cases reported in region; Illinois county records first death

More than four dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region, and one county recorded its first death attributed to the disease. Alexander County, Illinois, reported the fatality, a man in his 60s. Thus far, the county has not been heavily impacted by the disease associated with coronavirus, with only 47 total cases. Southern Seven Health Department reported three new cases in the county Thursday. Thirty-eight patients in the county have recovered from the virus...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

More than four dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region, and one county recorded its first death attributed to the disease.

Alexander County, Illinois, reported the fatality, a man in his 60s. Thus far, the county has not been heavily impacted by the disease associated with coronavirus, with only 47 total cases. Southern Seven Health Department reported three new cases in the county Thursday. Thirty-eight patients in the county have recovered from the virus.

Cape Girardeau Public Health Center officials reported 21 new cases, pushing the county’s total case count to 1,063, with 847 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Southeast Missouri State University reported three new cases Wednesday. All of the cases involved students and pushed the total number of cases at the university to 33 (27 students and six employees)

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two other Missouri counties each reported 11 new virus cases. The new cases in Scott County increased the county’s total number to 673, with 508 recoveries and 14 deaths. Bollinger County’s case number increased to 168, with 112 recoveries and one death.

Stoddard County, Missouri, reported seven new cases, pushing the county’s total to 338, with 278 recoveries and 10 deaths.

No update was available from Perry County, Missouri.

Union County, Illinois, reported one new case (426 total cases, 345 recoveries, 20 deaths.)

A free drive-through virus testing event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Southern Seven Health Department Union County Clinic, 260 Lick Creek Road in Anna.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy