Four dozen new coronavirus cases reported in area

More than four dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday.

Stoddard County, Missouri, reported the largest increase in cases, 26. The new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus pushed the county’s total number of cases to 383. Two hundred ninety-eight county residents have recovered from the virus, and 10 deaths have been attributed to it. The county had 75 active cases as of Wednesday.

Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 25 new cases and 29 additional recoveries Wednesday. The county’s total number of cases was 1,182 Wednesday, while 970 county residents have recovered from the virus and 13 deaths have been attributed to it. Of the new cases, 20 were in Cape Girardeau, one was in Jackson and four were elsewhere in the county. The number of active cases in the county was 199 as of Wednesday. According to the health center, 56 county residents have been hospitalized with the virus at some point. As of Wednesday, 13 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19.