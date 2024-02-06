Four controversial new appointees pulled from funeral board

The appointments of four new members to a state board overseeing funeral homes are being withdrawn amid an inspection controversy that has prompted one lawmaker to introduce legislation shifting some duties away from the board.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed the new members in September amid complaints the previous members beefed up their inspections too much by requiring investigators to take more pictures after one crematory was found in such disrepair body fluids were leaking onto the floor.

But Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said Wednesday senators determined a couple of the appointees didn't appear to meet the qualifications to serve on the board. He said Parson's office then decided to withdraw all four of the appointees.

"They felt like it was just best to start afresh with the process," he told The Associated Press.

Republican State Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin has called for changes since Parson's new appointees met for the first time in October. During the meeting, the new appointees fired Lori Hayes, the executive director of the board, and Randall Jennings, who oversaw financial examinations of sellers of prearranged funeral services, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained by the AP.

Jennings was wrapping up his second round of financial examinations, with some of the largest providers still left to go. The examinations were required under a 2009 law passed in response to the financial collapse of a company promising to deliver more than $650 million worth of funeral services.

An attorney for the board had been terminated months earlier and an inspector was fired in the days following, leaving the board with very few experienced employees.

The firings came as board members openly discussed suing the state to settle a dispute over whether they could hire and retain their own staff to conduct inspections.

O'Laughlin described the situation as a "mess" and has since introduced a bill shifting the responsibility of financially examining sellers of prearranged funeral services away from the board and to the Secretary of State's Office.