The citations stem from an alleged Nov. 15 incident involving Todd Cabral, a teacher in the district. A student told Amy Blackman, then a teacher in the district, that Cabral had "swiped her bottom," according to a probable-cause statement created by detective Eric Dunn of Scott County Sheriff's Office. Dunn wrote that Amy Blackman sent an email to Cundiff, high school principal, and Stephen Brad Blackman, then-superintendent, about the incident shortly before noon Nov. 15. The email noted the incident involved behavior that "could constitute sexual harassment."

Jennifer Vandeven

Dunn's probable-cause statement said the district began a formal compliance investigation Dec. 6, after the Sheriff's Office had begun investigating the allegation. On Dec. 7 and into January, Vandeven, compliance officer, interviewed a number of people regarding the incident. However, Scott County authorities found that documents created by district officials referred to the district's investigation of the allegation beginning Nov. 15, rather than the date it appeared to have actually begun, Dec. 6.

A report to the state Children's Division Hotline was not made by the school district until Jan. 21, seeming to violate a state statute that says "no internal investigation shall be initiated until such report has been made."

Amy Blackman and Stephen Brad Blackman are no longer with the school district, according to its website.