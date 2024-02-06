Both Pierce and Thomas have filed quarterly reports for their campaign committee finances, while Truxel and Cantrell are not operating committees for their campaigns. Cantrell stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian that if something changes and he needs to establish a committee, he’ll file a report then.

The Committee to Elect Nathan Thomas documented having $349.04 cash on hand at the end of the filing period for their January quarterly report; this is the same amount he started the period with.

The committee named Friends of Rhett Pierce documented having $925 in cash on hand at the end of the filing period for January, with having $0 cash on hand at the start.

Three of four candidates — Truxel, Thomas and Cantrell — have filed Personal Financial Disclosure statements with the city clerk, while the clerk had no record of Pierce filing. The Southeast Missourian reached out to Pierce for comment on why he has not filed, but he did not reply.

According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, a “Personal Financial Disclosure is a statement, completed and filed, by a public official, an employee or a candidate, disclosing the financial interests of themselves, their spouse and any dependent child(ren).”