Officials with the Cape Girardeau School District now have definitive figures on what the long-planned civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, which will house an aquatics center, may cost.

A formal bid opening Thursday afternoon from a quartet of contractors revealed prices somewhat higher than administrators had originally hoped.

Architects from St. Louis' Incite Design Studio opened documentation from four bidders: S.M. Wilson and Kiefner Brothers, both general contractors from Cape Girardeau; Brockmiller Construction of Farmington, Missouri; and Evrard Construction of Marion, Illinois.

"I really was pleasantly surprised (because) I thought the numbers would be higher (but) there is still room for improvement," said district superintendent Neil Glass, who attended the bid reveal at Central Academy.

The bid process produced a main construction number with three alternate add-ons, what Glass calls "a la carte" items the district would like to have but may not be able to afford.

Last September, Glass estimated a total price tag of $11.3 million.

In April, the leader of the nearly 4,400-pupil district said bid day might bring what he termed "sticker shock" because of skyrocketing material prices.

The following figures represent the main bid from each bidder plus alternate No. 1 (an indoor/outdoor slide addition), alternate No. 2 (climbing wall at the natatorium) and alternate No. 3 (concrete site paving instead of asphalt). Which alternates are chosen depends on how much money is available.

Brockmiller Construction

Main: $10,708,900

Alt. No. 1: $604,000

Alt. No. 2: $15,000

Alt. No. 3: $40,000

Kiefner Brothers

Main: $11,049,300

Alt. No. 1: $685,000

Alt. No. 2: $12,800

Alt. No. 3: $57,200

Evrard Construction

Main: $11,299,000

Alt. No. 1: $608,234