January 23, 2024

Four arrested in Stoddard County for alleged drug trafficking

Dexter Statesman

DEXTER — Four individuals have been taken into custody and a large amount of methamphetamine discovered following a traffic stop Wednesday, Jan. 17.

According to Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner, sheriff's personnel assisted the state Highway Patrol with a traffic stop originating on U.S. 60 near Essex. Hefner said the Patrol initiated a traffic stop at which time the vehicle did not yield, and the Patrol then requested assistance from the sheriff's office.

Hefner said when the vehicle eventually stopped, two adult males and two juveniles exited the vehicle. After a short foot pursuit, all four subjects were located. During the investigation, approximately 11 pounds of methamphetamine and three firearms were located, according to a news release from the sheriff.

The two adults were arrested and transported to Stoddard County jail. It was discovered one of the juveniles had previously been certified as an adult on another case, for which he is on probation. He was also arrested and placed in jail. The remaining juvenile was detained by juvenile authorities and placed in Stoddard County Detention Center.

The two adults and one certified juvenile, all of Hayti, were identified as Korey Linell Johnson Jr., 21; Kortavion U. Johnson, 20; and Cortez Mitchell Lewis, 17. They were each charged with first-degree trafficking/attempting to traffic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful use of a weapon (three counts) and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Story Tags
Local News
