Four arrested after downtown Cape Girardeau driving incident

Four people were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau after police allegedly observed a vehicle driving in a "careless and imprudent" manner.
Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said in an emailed response for comment the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Main and Independence streets when officers in the area observed a vehicle nearly strike other vehicles and pedestrians.
Droege said an on-foot officer tried to stop the driver but was unsuccessful, leading to a pursuit that ended on Henderson Avenue.
Three passengers were arrested, but the driver fled on foot and was at-large as of Sunday afternoon, according to Droege.
In the course of arresting the passengers, officers also arrested another person who approached and allegedly interfered with the arrest, Droege said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.