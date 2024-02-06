All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 22, 2022
Four arrested after downtown Cape Girardeau driving incident
Four people were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau after police allegedly observed a vehicle driving in a "careless and imprudent" manner. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said in an emailed response for comment the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Main and Independence streets when officers in the area observed a vehicle nearly strike other vehicles and pedestrians...
Southeast Missourian

Four people were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau after police allegedly observed a vehicle driving in a "careless and imprudent" manner.

Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said in an emailed response for comment the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Main and Independence streets when officers in the area observed a vehicle nearly strike other vehicles and pedestrians.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Droege said an on-foot officer tried to stop the driver but was unsuccessful, leading to a pursuit that ended on Henderson Avenue.

Three passengers were arrested, but the driver fled on foot and was at-large as of Sunday afternoon, according to Droege.

In the course of arresting the passengers, officers also arrested another person who approached and allegedly interfered with the arrest, Droege said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy