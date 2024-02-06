Four area towns offer Christmas events Saturday

Jackson, Scott City and Chaffee will host parades to usher in Santa Claus on Saturday, offering up a large helping of floats and carols and a side of hot chocolate and cookies for good measure.

There will be time to make two parades, if a person is so inclined. The Chaffee parade begins at 1 p.m., while Jackson’s and Scott City’s start at 5 p.m.

For the first time, Scott City will host a town festival before its parade, while Jackson uptown businesses are staying open late and offering giveaways.

There’s much more than the parades scheduled for Saturday, however, and those inclined to get out and celebrate the season will have tough choices to make. The weekend’s schedule is full of Christmas festivities that include home tours, special Nativity displays, heritage Christmas tree exhibits, concerts, open houses, charity wreath-making workshops and much more.

For a complete listing, visit www.semoevents.com.

Jackson

Jackson’s parade, which will have about 55 entrants plus bands and other organizations, will begin at Southern Bank on Main and Farmington streets and end up in uptown Jackson. The parade will include carolers walking up and down the parade route before and after the parade.

Hot chocolate and warm stories will be served at the Cape Girardeau County History Center on High Street. And children can get their photos taken at the gazebo as well.

But there’s more to Saturday’s Christmas fun than the parade and goodies.

For the third year, the uptown Jackson business community is adding a business component to the mix, offering a stamp program and more than $1,000 in giveaways to promote the shopping-small movement, said Christmas parade committee member and Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization board member Jessica Keen. The uptown shops will stay open until 8 p.m.

Scott City

Scott City is doing things a bit differently this year.

Along with a new parade route, the city will host a “Christmas in Our Town” festival, which also is the theme for the parade.

The festival will host vendors and activities for children such as ornament and gingerbread-house making and a scavenger hunt before the parade. The parade route will run along Main Street from Crites Street and end near Miller Drywall, parks and recreation director Skylar Cobb said.