Fountain Street to close temporarily

Boulder Construction will close Fountain Street, between Broadway and Bellevue Street, from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a news release from the city of Cape Girardeau, the closure will allow the company to hoist material to the seventh floor of the Marquette Towers.
