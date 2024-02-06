All sections
NewsAugust 30, 2021

Founder Ogburn: Abundant and Free evolves as ministry with female focus

Cape Girardeau native Meredith Ogburn said God called her to start a non-denominational, diverse, bible-based ministry out of Southeast Missouri -- Abundant and Free -- about four years ago. "God really started pursuing me, and honestly, I was hesitant to do it for a lot of reasons. And he just began showing me that there was this need, and if I would accept the call, you know, here we would go," Ogburn said...

Sarah Yenesel
Abundant and Free's "Overcoming" event at Drury Plaza in September 2019 is seen.
Abundant and Free's "Overcoming" event at Drury Plaza in September 2019 is seen.Submitted

Cape Girardeau native Meredith Ogburn said God called her to start a non-denominational, diverse, bible-based ministry out of Southeast Missouri -- Abundant and Free -- about four years ago.

"God really started pursuing me, and honestly, I was hesitant to do it for a lot of reasons. And he just began showing me that there was this need, and if I would accept the call, you know, here we would go," Ogburn said.

She began teaching women's Bible studies in college and eventually led a lifegroup class at her local church with her husband. These experiences made her realize her love for creating Bible studies, which is how the ministry started to blossom.

The Abundant and Free team creates and conducts their own Bible studies, hosts retreats and shares vlogs and blogs. Ogburn and Becky Harding, one of the ministry's team members, said the ministry is an additional resource to a local church. It is meant to deepen a person's relationship with God.

The team is mostly volunteers and has 12 members, all currently women, with different backgrounds, ages, ethnicities, cultures, skill sets and denominations within Christianity. Harding said the reason they have a diverse team is because Jesus ministered to everyone.

"That's what I love about him because he just looked at people's hearts he didn't look about, you know, where they came from, or what they did, or how wealthy or how poor or whatever," she said. "â€‹â€‹We see life through different filters, and when we all come together, it enriches it for everybody. If you just do life with people that are exactly like you, you really miss out on the opportunities to, with open ears, grow and reflect upon yourself and to hear other concepts and opinions."

While Abundant and Free began as a ministry to create "warrior women," Ogburn said that they now see a need for women and men "to do this side by side." They plan to include men more going forward, who they have already invited to take part in their ministry activities.

Abundant and Free's upcoming fall retreat is called "Whole," which aims to find wholeness in mind, body and spirit, on Sept. 11 at the Rusted Route Farm in Jackson.

"We are not looking for perfection ... and progress is the goal for the day," Ogburn said.

She said the event will be COVID conscious, and they are monitoring COVID recommendations.

Looking to the future of the ministry, Ogburn said she would love to see them do more events and Bible studies in and outside of Cape Girardeau. Ultimately, God has a path for them, she said.

More information about the ministry and what it offers can be found on it's website, abundantandfree.org/.

