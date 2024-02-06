Founder of Philippines charity moving to Cape, gives presentation

With Peter Cowles' daughter enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University, he soon will move from Tennessee to Cape Girardeau. However, he will be at home for only about six weeks of the year.

Cowles spends the rest of his time in the Philippines, where he works as founder and president of Seeds of Dignity Ministries, which helps impoverished Filipinos.

On Sunday, he gave a presentation at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau about his organization.

La Croix Church member Kelly Morton first met Cowles in Modesto, California, while working for the city of Modesto's tree department.

After moving to Cape Girardeau, Morton's roots with Cowles remained intact, as Morton serves as one of the local voices on Seeds of Dignity's board of directors.

BEN MATTHEWS

"I know people in town, and so I do my part by talking to people -- people from different churches or not from churches," Morton said.

Cowles' group has distributed 5,500 Bibles to the Philippines and helped create vacation Bible schools for Filipinos. Morton is gathering prom dresses for Filipino girls to wear at Seeds of Dignity's "Night to Shine" dance in February.

Seeds of Dignity also helps impoverished Filipinos by providing motorized boats for fishing and transportation, as well as bicycle taxis, known as "putputs" locally, to Filipino families.

While the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit agency works with less funding than most organizations, the organization makes its impact by partnering with other faith-based charities.

In Davao City, Philippines, the organization works with the Tebow CURE Hospital to help provide orthopedic services for Filipinos. The hospital, a joint operation between the Tim Tebow Foundation and CURE International, fits Filipinos with prosthetic limbs and performs orthopedic surgeries for impoverished Filipino families.