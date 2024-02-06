Foundation breathes new life into historic Cape Girardeau home

Where most people saw a dilapidated building, members of the James Reynolds House Foundation saw potential.

Before 2019, the James Reynolds House, at 623 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, was in the worst condition it had ever endured in its more than 160-year lifespan. Just one of the house's four first-level rooms had a salvageable floor. Some of its historic glass window panes were broken. Bits of plaster from the house's ceiling and walls littered the floor.

Now, three years later, the house is unrecognizable from its former ramshackled state.

Board members of the James Reynolds Foundation have revived the historic house built in 1857. The foundation with its eight-member board has a mission to repair, revitalize and open the James Reynolds House to the public.

Since work began, contractors have redone the house's plaster walls. Tongue-and-groove floors support every room. Its windows are no longer boarded up, with broken or missing panes replaced with reproductions. The house has electricity and plumbing.

No one has lived in the James Reynolds House for more than 50 years. It faced a near-constant threat of demolition in recent decades. In the early 1980s, the house was almost razed to allow for a parking lot.

"The house was ready to be torn down," board member Bonnie Kipper said. "It was what most people would have considered not salvageable."

The front of the James Reynolds House in Cape Girardeau boasts a new porch with steps seen on Monday. Monica Obradovic

History

Why was it worth saving? For Alyssa Phares, president of the foundation board, the answer to that question is a no-brainer.

"For me, personally, I think it represents an important period in history," Phares said.

Before the Civil War, before Main Street extended to the northeastern side of the city, and long before the opening of Century Casino across the street, the James Reynolds House stood in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"It represents a simpler time, yet [the house] is also an intricate, complex piece of architecture," Phares said.

The house's design is influenced by French Colonial architecture that was prevalent throughout the Mississippi River Valley in the early 1800s, according to Phares.

It was built by two prominent builders in Cape Girardeau in the 1800s, Joseph Lansmon and Edwin Branch Deane. Lansmon, who constructed the Common Pleas Courthouse and St. Mary Cathedral, designed and built the Reynolds House. Deane is credited with some of the design and woodworking of the structure.

The house was first the home of James Reynolds, a prominent flour miller after he came to Cape Girardeau in 1852. He was a partner in Union Mills, which was regarded as the town's first significant manufacturing establishment.

The structure housed Reynolds, his wife, Catherine Von Ohlhausen, and their four daughters.

The Reynolds family era of the house came to an end 80 years after it was built, when Inez James purchased the property of the estate from Don Grimm, Reynolds's grandson, in 1937.

For the last 50 years, the house has been largely unoccupied (except for animals who used it as shelter).