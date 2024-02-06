Foundation awards 13 Missouri veterans with quilts

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Lt. Col. Tom Stevens slowly hoisted himself out of his chair, gripped his white cane in his left hand and gazed forward as a list of his military accolades was recited.

Like a makeshift background, a red, white and blue quilt, embroidered with an American flag and exploding fireworks, draped behind the Purple Heart recipient.

Jan Martin, co-founder of the Quilts of Valor Mid-Missouri Chapter, read the names and military careers of 12 veterans at the foundation's eighth annual Veterans Day celebration. In front of friends and family at Satin Stitches sewing and embroidering shop, the foundation honored each veteran with an individually hand-sewn quilt stitched with a personalized label.

But, Martin said, there was something special about Stevens' quilt.

After learning about Stevens' visual impairment, foundation member Janet Espaleta called the Missouri School for the Blind. After several transferred phone calls and a little bit of self-teaching, Espaleta painstakingly stitched the label for Stevens' quilt in Braille.

"Awarded to Tom Stevens, who served in the US Army 1955 to 1971 including two tours in Vietnam. Awarded by Mid-Missouri Quilts of Valor. 11/10/17," the label read.

Stevens reached out to grasp the quilt and gently ran his fingers across its label.

"I hope I did it right," Espaleta said.

"I'm not a very good Braille reader, but it's there; I can tell you that," Stevens joked.

When Espaleta's quilt design was revealed behind him, the audience gasped and applauded. A prideful smile crept across Stevens' face.