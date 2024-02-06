Count a local foster-care program among the not-for-profits potentially hurt financially by aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hope for One More in Cape Girardeau and Jackson is no longer eligible for new Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits for the current 2021 fiscal year, which began July 1.

“We’re 100% community supported now,” executive director Crissy Mayberry said.

The NAP program — which permitted eligible donors, often businesses, to make charitable contributions in return for tax credits — is now eliminated “due to current and projected budget concerns stemming from the COVID-19 public health emergency,” according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development website.

An option for not-for-profits losing access to credits is the new Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Program, which aims to distribute $22 million to Missouri not-for-profits hit hard by the pandemic.

Applications for “first wave” NRRP grants may be submitted until Aug. 14, and Mayberry said Hope for One More will apply.

The agency, which works with the Missouri Children’s Division to provide support and advocacy for foster children, assists an average of 400 children per month.

The 10-year old not-for-profit is a funded partner of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, one of 30 tax-exempt organizations in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and northern Scott counties receiving funding from United Way.

At the not-for-profit’s children’s home in Jackson, overseen by house parents Paul and Patricia Aydelott, 40 children annually receive what Mayberry calls “emergency” foster care.

Mayberry said there are 12,000 foster children overall in Missouri.