Lydia Summer, MRV Banks’ director of human resources, said in the news release that MRV is committed to investing in programs such as Foster Adopt Connect.

"We are thrilled to support Foster Adopt Connect in their efforts to create a positive and engaging environment for foster youth through the Office Chair Games," Summer stated.

The release stated the MRV Banks donation aims to “further Foster Adopt Connects mission of providing essential resources and support to foster children.”