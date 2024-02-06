All sections
February 2, 2024

Foster Adopt Connect receives $5,000 from MRV Banks for Office Chair Games event

MRV Banks made a $5,000 donation to Foster Adopt Connect for its inaugural Office Chair Games event. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
MRV Banks contributes $5,000 to Foster Adopt Connect for the inaugural Office Chair Games event.
MRV Banks contributes $5,000 to Foster Adopt Connect for the inaugural Office Chair Games event.

MRV Banks made a $5,000 donation to Foster Adopt Connect for its inaugural Office Chair Games event.

According to an MRV Banks news release, Foster Adopt Connect organizes the games and “is a unique and innovative fundraising event designed to raise awareness and funds for programs benefiting foster youth,” that provides competition and team-building. Foster Adopt Connect is an organization that helps connect foster kids with families and improve their lives.

Lydia Summer, MRV Banks’ director of human resources, said in the news release that MRV is committed to investing in programs such as Foster Adopt Connect.

"We are thrilled to support Foster Adopt Connect in their efforts to create a positive and engaging environment for foster youth through the Office Chair Games," Summer stated.

The release stated the MRV Banks donation aims to “further Foster Adopt Connects mission of providing essential resources and support to foster children.”

Local News
