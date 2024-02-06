Forum to be held on possible Perry County hospital partnership

A public forum has been scheduled to discuss the future of Perry County (Missouri) Memorial Hospital.
A release from a group of Perry County business leaders announced the forum, set for 6 p.m. Monday at the event center at Robinson Construction, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville.
The release states representatives of several of the county's largest employers -- Robinson Construction, Buchheit Enterprises, Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., TG Missouri, Rollet Brothers Trucking and Perry County School District -- will seek more information about a potential partnership involving the hospital and another health care organization.
Potential partners include SoutheastHEALTH of Cape Girardeau and Mercy of St. Louis.
The business leaders have contended hospital officials have conducted a search for a partner behind closed doors, and they have asked for more transparency.
According to a representative of Robinson Construction, Ken Bateman, president and chief executive officer of SoutheastHEALTH, has announced his intention to attend the meeting. As of Monday, Mercy officials had not confirmed their attendance at the forum.
At a news conference last week, Frank Robinson of Robinson Construction said some business leaders in the area have an ongoing relationship with SoutheastHEALTH and want it to continue. He contended a hospital partnership with Mercy could drive up costs and shift health care from Southeast Missouri to St. Louis.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.