Forum to be held on possible Perry County hospital partnership

Potential partners include SoutheastHEALTH of Cape Girardeau and Mercy of St. Louis.

The business leaders have contended hospital officials have conducted a search for a partner behind closed doors, and they have asked for more transparency.

According to a representative of Robinson Construction, Ken Bateman, president and chief executive officer of SoutheastHEALTH, has announced his intention to attend the meeting. As of Monday, Mercy officials had not confirmed their attendance at the forum.

At a news conference last week, Frank Robinson of Robinson Construction said some business leaders in the area have an ongoing relationship with SoutheastHEALTH and want it to continue. He contended a hospital partnership with Mercy could drive up costs and shift health care from Southeast Missouri to St. Louis.