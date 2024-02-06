All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 8, 2022
Forum to be held on possible Perry County hospital partnership
A public forum has been scheduled to discuss the future of Perry County (Missouri) Memorial Hospital. A release from a group of Perry County business leaders announced the forum, set for 6 p.m. Monday at the event center at Robinson Construction, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville...
Southeast Missourian

A public forum has been scheduled to discuss the future of Perry County (Missouri) Memorial Hospital.

A release from a group of Perry County business leaders announced the forum, set for 6 p.m. Monday at the event center at Robinson Construction, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville.

The release states representatives of several of the county's largest employers -- Robinson Construction, Buchheit Enterprises, Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., TG Missouri, Rollet Brothers Trucking and Perry County School District -- will seek more information about a potential partnership involving the hospital and another health care organization.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Potential partners include SoutheastHEALTH of Cape Girardeau and Mercy of St. Louis.

The business leaders have contended hospital officials have conducted a search for a partner behind closed doors, and they have asked for more transparency.

According to a representative of Robinson Construction, Ken Bateman, president and chief executive officer of SoutheastHEALTH, has announced his intention to attend the meeting. As of Monday, Mercy officials had not confirmed their attendance at the forum.

At a news conference last week, Frank Robinson of Robinson Construction said some business leaders in the area have an ongoing relationship with SoutheastHEALTH and want it to continue. He contended a hospital partnership with Mercy could drive up costs and shift health care from Southeast Missouri to St. Louis.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy