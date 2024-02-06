Forum on Missouri juvenile justice set for Saturday

A Cape Girardeau lawyer, who serves on the Missouri Supreme Court's Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness, will hear the public's concerns and thoughts Saturday about the state's juvenile-justice system.

Jacob Zimmerman said the public forum will be from 10 a.m. to noon at St. James AME Church at 516 North St. Zimmerman said all public testimony will be recorded.

"It is a pretty informal thing," he said, adding he will be the only commissioner in attendance.

Commissioners have held four previous public forums around the state on the issue of juvenile justice. Saturday's hearing will be the final one, Zimmerman said.

"What we are looking for is to hear people's stories," he said Wednesday.

"It is not agenda driven," he said. "We are looking for people to come in who have had experiences with the juvenile-justice system."

Zimmerman said he is the only member of the commission from Southeast Missouri. The commission has about 50 members.

The Supreme Court established the commission in October 2015 to help assure fairness and full participation for racial and ethnic minorities in the judicial process and in the practice of law, according to the state court system's website.

The commission has focused on the judicial system generally, the practice of law and civil, criminal, juvenile and municipal justice systems.

The commission's recent focus has been on juvenile justice.

Beth Riggert, communications counsel for the state Supreme Court, said the commission initially had planned to finalize a report by the end of this year.

Zimmerman said the commission now expects to complete its report to the Supreme Court early next year.

Riggert said the commission is looking at how laws may have a "disparate impact" on minority residents, including juveniles whose parents are incarcerated.