There are more than a dozen churches on the south side of Cape Girardeau.

They have different denominations, ministry structures, teachings, preaching styles and congregations. But one thing they've all got in common is a vested interest in community healing and unification.

With this in mind, 10 local pastors announced the formation of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau (PAC) on Jan. 19, during a Martin Luther King Jr. service at Lighthouse Cape.

The assembly aims to unify the voices of various African-American faith communities in Cape Girardeau and focus on the community's united interests, according to PAC president, the Rev. William "Tiger" Bird Jr., of Greater Dimensions Ministries.

Although the assembly is largely made up of faith leaders whose houses of worship are in South Cape, the Rev. Adrian Taylor Jr., PAC vice president and pastor of Lighthouse Cape, explained PAC members are located throughout the city, and the group's mission extends to all of Cape Girardeau.

Rev. William Bird Jr.

"Our purpose really is to bring together our community," Bird told the Cape Girardeau City Council earlier this week. "Not just the south side, but all sides."

PAC members stood before the council Monday with Mayor Bob Fox, who expressed his support of the assembly.

The recent violence has been an incentive for "serious" action among PAC pastors, Taylor said.

"We all sat down and everybody agreed that we wanted to be one voice and we wanted to be one body of believers and truly function the way we think Christian leaders ought to function," he said.

"We're stronger together than we are apart," Bird said.