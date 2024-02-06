Fort Leonard Wood soldier's body pulled from Gasconade River

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. -- Search crews have found the body of a Fort Leonard Wood soldier who was reported missing last weekend while he was kayaking on the Gasconade River in south-central Missouri.

Recovery crews found the body of 21-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Morrison of Stockbridge, Georgia, on Thursday morning downstream from the spot along the river's shore where he was last seen the evening of Aug. 15, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.