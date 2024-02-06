All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 23, 2021

Fort Leonard Wood soldier's body pulled from Gasconade River

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. -- Search crews have found the body of a Fort Leonard Wood soldier who was reported missing last weekend while he was kayaking on the Gasconade River in south-central Missouri. Recovery crews found the body of 21-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Morrison of Stockbridge, Georgia, on Thursday morning downstream from the spot along the river's shore where he was last seen the evening of Aug. 15, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported...

Associated Press

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. -- Search crews have found the body of a Fort Leonard Wood soldier who was reported missing last weekend while he was kayaking on the Gasconade River in south-central Missouri.

Recovery crews found the body of 21-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Morrison of Stockbridge, Georgia, on Thursday morning downstream from the spot along the river's shore where he was last seen the evening of Aug. 15, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Morrison was a member of Fort Leonard Wood's bridge crew, the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Spc. Morrison's family, friends and fellow soldiers, and we continue to care for and support them during this difficult time," Fort Leonard Wood posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy