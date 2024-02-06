From the outside, the limestone-covered brick building at Cape Girardeau's Civil War Fort D site looks solid.

But beyond the gated entrance, the damage is clearly visible.

What remains of the one-story, Depression-era building is deteriorating without a roof.

The roof collapsed more than a dozen years ago. Volunteers helped remove debris from the fallen roof in April 2005.

Some wooden beams were installed to shore up the walls, but the constant exposure to the weather continues to erode it, said Jerry Kasten.

A lack of a roof is seen Monday at Fort D in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Kasten is a member of the Turner Brigade, a local group of Civil War re-enactors who set up camp and fire cannons at living-history demonstrations at the site three times a year, weather permitting.

Although the building doesn't date from the Civil War, he and others want the structure preserved. They want a new roof and a permanent restroom built on the grounds to accommodate visitors and school groups better.

There are no restrooms at the site. Portable toilets are brought in when public events are held, Kasten said.

The city owns the site, but does little more than mow the grass, he said.

"They need to save it. I think it is almost on its last leg," Kasten said as he toured the building earlier this week with fellow Fort D enthusiast Patti House.

Members of the Auxiliary Police and Civic 500 are shown Aug. 16, 1958, as they tuckpointed and did other work towards restoring the building at Fort D. From the left are Harry Gluckhertz, Ben Dietrich (Civic 500), Guy Smith, Louis Perkins, Wm. Bennett, all of the Auxiliary Police. G.D. FRONABARGER ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Improving the building and Fort D site is one of the park projects city officials are considering funding if voters extend a parks/stormwater sales tax next April.

According to city staff, the estimated $200,000 project calls for construction of a new roof, a permanent restroom and a pavilion, along with more lighting and renovations to the existing historical markers that tell the story of the site.

City officials said the project would help preserve the site, provide better security, make the park more attractive and usable for the public and create a more efficient area for programs and events.

The city council has not decided which projects to include in the tax initiative.

House said she and others are "excited" city officials are discussing possible improvements to Fort D.

Fort D, one of four Civil War forts in Cape Girardeau, is under construction in 1936. Using funds and labor from the WPA, the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion had the earthworks rebuilt along plans supplied by the War Department. A stone building was constructed at the center of the site, which served as a meeting place for a variety of clubs, as well as headquarters for Civil Defense in the 1950s. G.D. FRONABARGER ~ Southeast Missourian archive

"It is the right time and the right thing to do," she said of improving the blockhouse and Fort D site, which overlooks the Mississippi River in the south part of the city.

But there is no assurance this project will be funded, city manager Scott Meyer said. The project is listed near the bottom of a list of possible projects being considered by the council for funding.

'A forgotten park'

Civil War re-enactor and preservation advocate Scott House, Patti's husband, said improving the building and the site has not been on the city's "front burner."

He said Fort D has been "largely a forgotten park" over the years.

Kasten and Scott House said putting a roof on the brick structure would allow it to house displays and historical items to better tell the story of the site.