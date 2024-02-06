Fort D roof replacement contract awarded to Evrard Company

A project to preserve a vital piece of Cape Girardeau’s history may be completed as early as Memorial Day weekend, according to Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Thompson.

Fort D has been exposed to the elements since its roof collapsed years ago. The landmark is the State of Missouri’s only surviving V-shaped, Civil War-era earthworks, and the site was named to the National Register of Historic Places on Aug. 1.

Plans to replace the roof at 920 Fort St. have been in the works for years. Tax revenue from the Century Casino Cape Girardeau created enough funding to design a new roof, but the complete project was not budgeted for until the renewal of the Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax Fund in April 2018, Thompson said.

During Monday night’s Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, the contract for the project was awarded to the lowest bid of $125,800 from Evrard Company Inc. of Marion, Illinois.