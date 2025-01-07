Leon Lamb, indicted by a grand jury last month for the 1992 murder of Mischelle Lawless and armed criminal action, still does not have an attorney, according to Missouri’s online court database. He is being held in a jail in Faulkner County, Arkansas.

Leon Lamb Faulkner County, Arkansas, Sheriff's Office

Lamb, Lawless’ boyfriend for more than two years was booked into the jail at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 after special prosecutor Allen Moss issued a news release that afternoon. Lamb and Lawless had broken up months before the murder, but still occasionally reconnected without strings attached.

Lamb’s sister, Mindy Adams, said she remains steadfast in her belief of her brother’s innocence.

“I love my brother,” she wrote in a statement to the Southeast Missourian. “I believe my brother is innocent. I’m standing by him through this. My brother and I have wanted justice for Mischelle Lawless and her family since November 8, 1992. We saw what they did to Josh Kezer and now they’re doing it to my brother, Leon. Scott County Prosecutor Don Cobb, special prosecutor Allen Moss and special investigator David James should be ashamed. I know that God’s got this and I know that Leon is innocent. I’m doing my best to walk in His peace each day because He is my rest and I’m believing that the truth will be brought to light. My thoughts and prayers are with Esther, Valerie, Jason and Marvin Lawless, and Mischelle’s extended family.”

Others close to the case have expressed concern about the new charges and investigation, since the news was released Dec. 20.

Victim's sister issues statement

A family picture of Mischelle Lawless at her graduation with brother, Jason, and sister, Valerie.

Valerie Ward, Lawless’ younger sister, posted a response to her Facebook page in the days following the indictment and sent the statement to a reporter. It's one of very few public statements made by a family member since the case was featured on national television more than a decade ago.

“First of all, I want it to be clear that Moss and (detective David) James have not been very forthcoming with my family, and definitely did not keep us aware of what was going on, nor about the arrest. I got a message about 5 minutes before it hit social media. I know there has been contact with my father, and with other people, but they did not contact my mother or me during the investigation and the arrest.

“I know that from the beginning of the investigation, the only person they were looking at was Leon, and as far as I know, they didn’t look anywhere else. They were nonchalant about their certainty that after 30-plus years, they had all the answers. And left us out of almost all of it. I know it made me uncomfortable from the beginning how flippant they were about solving the case, even though it had been a torturous 30-something years that it had been happening.

“With that said, I have no idea who is guilty. We have been told over and over by different people who it is and who it isn’t. My family is always at the mercy of whoever is in charge at the time, and whatever their motives are.

“Obviously, our family would never want to believe it’s Leon; he was part of our family for a long time. However, if that can be proven, by evidence that couldn’t be fabricated, I will not refuse to believe it. And if it is, and this can be laid to rest, that would be amazing. But I’m also not ignorant enough to not carry the skepticism and disbelieve in our justice system that has failed over and over again for my family and for my sister. There are simply many dishonest people in authority positions, and many people connected to them in this area and in the legal and justice systems.

“Therefore, we will wait as everyone else does, because no one has told us anything. And we will pray that this isn’t yet another situation where people in power are finding ways to make things go away, so their lives are easier because our lives have not been easy ever since the night it happened.

“We are tired, we are exhausted. I’m tired of people commenting and making comments when they weren’t close to Mischelle and they don’t have the pain that we do. I’m tired of it being a news story or a cold case podcast. I’m just tired.

“Thank you to those of you that love us and continue to love us and support us even today. Your concern and your messages are appreciated.”

Josh Kezer, exonerated for the murder, speaks out

Meanwhile, Josh Kezer, the man who spent 16 years in prison before being exonerated with an “actual innocence” ruling, is expressing his doubts about the charge against Lamb.

Josh Kezer answers media questions upon his release from prison Feb. 20, 2009. Kezer was given an "actual innocence" ruling, meaning he had proven his innocence after spending 16 years in prison for the false accusation of killing Mischelle Lawless in 1992. Kezer has continued to fight to solve the murder he was once accused of. Now he fears the state is set to convict Leon Lamb, who Kezer also believes is innocent. Elizabeth Dodd ~ Southeast Missourian file

Kezer, such as many attorneys and law enforcement detectives, believes the crime was committed by Mark Abbott and/or Kevin Williams, both of whom have implicated one another at different times, according to witnesses who have testified under oath in civil court. Abbott has testified he found Mischelle slumped over in her car on the night of the murder, tried to use a pay phone and then drove to the sheriff’s office to report a girl had been shot and killed. Abbott is an identical twin.

Former narcotics officer, Bill Bohnert, who testified during Kezer’s exoneration, told the court in sworn testimony that Abbott told him in 1997 that he saw Williams commit the murder. Others have testified under oath that Williams told them Abbott was involved. Former Sheriff Rick Walter had DNA testing and reconstructionists he says are in direct conflict with Abbott’s statements of how he lifted Lawless’s body the night of the murder when he said he found her in her car slumped over.

Mark Abbott Screen capture ~ 48 Hours

Kevin Williams Screen capture ~ Southeast Missourian file

Kezer is reliving the idea that another innocent man might have been indicted.