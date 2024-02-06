Former 'Sweetie Pie's' star Tim Norman gets life in killing of nephew

ST. LOUIS — The former star of St. Louis-based television reality show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for arranging the shooting death of his nephew to collect a life insurance payment.

James "Tim" Norman did not speak on his own behalf at the sentencing hearing in the March 2016 killing of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Both men had starred in the long-running OWN reality show about the family's soul food business in the St. Louis area.

Norman's attorneys submitted several letters from family and friends asking for leniency, including from Norman's mother and founder of the Sweetie Pie's restaurants, Robbie Montgomery.

"I don't know whether Tim did what he was accused and convicted of," wrote Robbie Montgomery, who is also the victim's grandmother. "He is still the baby that I bore, and I love him as every mother involved loves their child."