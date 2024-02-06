Former student sues district over racism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former coach and a choreographer for a high school dance team in Kansas are denying allegations they prevented a black student from performing during an event because her skin was "too dark" and clashed with the costumes.

Former student Camille Sturdivant leveled the accusations in a lawsuit against the Blue Valley School District, saying she faced racial discrimination and was ostracized after complaining about how she was treated before graduating in 2018.

Choreographer Kevin Murakami, who isn't named in the lawsuit, released a statement Tuesday denying the allegations, saying he treated all dancers with respect.

"I never even referenced the color of her skin. This is made up, and it's absolute nonsense," Murakami said, noting he was gay and half Japanese, and has experienced racism. "I was raised to be open and to appreciate all races, genders, sexual orientations and cultures."

Murakami's statement didn't address allegations he and the team's former coach, Carley Fine, exchanged racist text messages about Sturdivant after she was named to the University of Missouri dance team. Fine was fired a day after the high school's principal became aware of the messages, according to the lawsuit and the school district.

Fine released a statement to WDAF-TV calling the accusations "false and/or misleading." She said her lawyers told her not to comment further, but said she looked forward to defending herself in court.