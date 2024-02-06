Former state senator Jerry Howard seeks state House seat

Former state senator Jerry Howard wants to return to the Missouri Legislature, only this time on the state House side where he served before becoming a state senator.

The Dexter, Missouri, Democrat is a candidate for state representative in District 151, encompassing Stoddard County and part of Scott County.

Howard said he served in the House before term limits were established. As a result, Howard said he is eligible to run again for a House seat.

Howardï¿½s roots are in Cape Girardeau County. He was educated in the Oak Ridge and Cape Girardeau school districts, graduating from Cape Girardeau Central High School.

He received a bachelorï¿½s degree from Southeast Missouri State University, with majors in agriculture and biology.