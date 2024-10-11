Former state representative Richardson honored

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Former Missouri Rep. Mark Richardson of Poplar Bluff says he was humbled and honored to be the recipient of the inaugural Taste of The South award.
Richardson was surprised recently at an event hosted by state Sen. Jason Bean (R-MO) in Jefferson City. Taste of the South is the beginning of a tradition of showcasing the food and people of the state's 25th senatorial district, according to Bean.
"When Sen. Bean thinks about Republican leaders and those who were early leaders in the Republican Party, Mark Richardson was one of them, along with Jason's dad, Otto Bean," said Ryan Gill, chief of staff for Bean. "His dad and Mark knew one another. They were Republicans when being a Republican wasn't so easy."
Gill said, "It was a homage to a lifetime of commitment with him still serving as an attorney there in Poplar Bluff, but really being a good leader for the party and always looking out for his district. So that's where we thought Mark was deserving."
Richardson said he was totally shocked.
"They kept this from me. We thought we were going up for an event for Southeast Missouri because our senator wanted us to be there," he said. "I am grateful to Sen. Bean for the strong representation he provides for Southeast Missouri."
Bean selected Richardson's son, former Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson, to present the award.
"It was really great to see Dad honored in this way," said Todd Richardson. "He has always loved this community and has spent his career engaged in public service. He certainly inspired me to want to engage in public service and he has mentored and encouraged so many others to do the same.
"I really appreciate Sen. Bean for doing this and for giving me the very special privilege of presenting the award to him."
Bean, who is the state senate assistant majority floor leader, represents District 25, which includes Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Pemiscot, Ripley, Stoddard and Wayne counties.
Accompanying Mark Richardson to the state capital were Three Rivers College President Dr. Wes Payne and Poplar Bluff City Manager Matt Winters.
"I'm truly proud Mr. Richardson was the recipient of this recognition," said Payne. "It is well deserved after many years of service. In his time serving the college, as college counsel and as an adjunct instructor, his service has been invaluable to Three Rivers College and our community."
Richardson provides the city with expert legal advice, as well as an unparalleled understanding of the town's people and history, Winters said.
"Mark's passion is making this a better place to live and work, as evidenced by his work in the legislature, on the bench as a judge, with the city, and at Three Rivers College," he continued. "Mark is a straightforward, thoughtful adviser who has helped shepherd the city through many challenges to see success."
Richardson earned a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University. After an internship at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, he earned a Master of Arts in Psychology from Southeast Missouri State. He served as director of financial aid and later as assistant dean of students at Southeast Missouri State.
After earning a Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis, he returned to Poplar Bluff to practice law. He served as Butler County assistant prosecuting attorney for eight years, and city attorney for seven years.
In 1990, he was elected to the Missouri General Assembly where he served for 12 years as a state representative. He served two terms as the House Minority Floor Leader.
In 2002, he was elected presiding circuit judge for the 36th Judicial Circuit of Missouri. He retired in 2009 and returned to private practice.
Richardson has been an adjunct instructor at Three Rivers College since 2003, and Central Methodist University since 2008. He teaches a variety of courses in the areas of government and law.
He returned as Poplar Bluff city attorney in February 2016, where he currently serves.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.