Former state representative Richardson honored

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Former Missouri Rep. Mark Richardson of Poplar Bluff says he was humbled and honored to be the recipient of the inaugural Taste of The South award.

Richardson was surprised recently at an event hosted by state Sen. Jason Bean (R-MO) in Jefferson City. Taste of the South is the beginning of a tradition of showcasing the food and people of the state's 25th senatorial district, according to Bean.

"When Sen. Bean thinks about Republican leaders and those who were early leaders in the Republican Party, Mark Richardson was one of them, along with Jason's dad, Otto Bean," said Ryan Gill, chief of staff for Bean. "His dad and Mark knew one another. They were Republicans when being a Republican wasn't so easy."

Gill said, "It was a homage to a lifetime of commitment with him still serving as an attorney there in Poplar Bluff, but really being a good leader for the party and always looking out for his district. So that's where we thought Mark was deserving."

Richardson said he was totally shocked.

"They kept this from me. We thought we were going up for an event for Southeast Missouri because our senator wanted us to be there," he said. "I am grateful to Sen. Bean for the strong representation he provides for Southeast Missouri."

Bean selected Richardson's son, former Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson, to present the award.

"It was really great to see Dad honored in this way," said Todd Richardson. "He has always loved this community and has spent his career engaged in public service. He certainly inspired me to want to engage in public service and he has mentored and encouraged so many others to do the same.

"I really appreciate Sen. Bean for doing this and for giving me the very special privilege of presenting the award to him."

Bean, who is the state senate assistant majority floor leader, represents District 25, which includes Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Pemiscot, Ripley, Stoddard and Wayne counties.