Former State Rep. James Stephen “Steve” Hodges Sr., 75, died Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Life Care Center in Cape Girardeau.

Former longtime Mississippi County Clerk Hubert “Junior” DeLay Jr. called Hodges’ death “very heartbreaking.”

“Steve was a very good friend,” DeLay told the Standard Democrat Friday morning. “We talked a lot. I’ve not known anyone who has done so much for his community as Steve Hodges. Through his business life, his public life, his personal life, he was a very giving individual, and he was so giving in all his capacities. He helped a lot of people — not only in East Prairie but also in Mississippi County and in his role as state representative.”

Born Feb, 2, 1949, in Cape Girardeau, he was the son of the late James Samuel Hodges Jr. and Patricia Maxine Heuschober Hodges. A 1967 graduate of East Prairie High School, Hodges graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1971. In 1972, he earned a Master of Business Administration from University of Missouri in Columbia.

Hodges began his career with the Carnation Company, and in 1976, he returned to East Prairie to partner with his father operating the Tru-Value IGA, until 2005 when they retired and sold the business.

He was a member of Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church, serving for years as treasurer and volunteering to help lead the annual fish fry for many years. He was a past member of the Lion’s Club, the Kiwanis, and the East Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

For eight years — from 2007 to 2014 — Hodges served as state representative for the 161st District. In the 2013 special election, he was the Democratic Party's nominee for Congress. He also served as a board member for local non-profits, including SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence.