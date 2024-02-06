Former state officer who fatally shot a Black man plans another appeal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former Missouri detective convicted in the 2019 death of a Black man plans another appeal and asked for bond Wednesday, a day after he was jailed.

Eric J. DeValkenaere's lawyer asked appeals court judges to reinstate his bond so he can remain free pending requests for a rehearing or an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court.

The former officer had been free on bond during his initial appeal, but judges revoked bond Tuesday after upholding his conviction of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.

DeValkenaere surrendered himself Tuesday, but has not been transferred from a Platte County jail to state prison.

His lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office supports DeValkenaere's bond request. Bailey has played an unusual role in the former detective's case, in June asking the appeals court to reverse DeValkenaere's conviction or order a new trial. In Missouri, the attorney general's office handles criminal appeals and typically defends convictions, rather than appealing them.

Rumors have swirled that Republican Gov. Mike Parson was considering pardoning or granting clemency to DeValkenaere, although Tuesday spokesman Johnathan Shiflett said in an email the governor is "assessing the situation" and no decision has been reached on whether to grant a pardon.

Lamb's stepfather, Aqil Bey, during a Wednesday news conference, asked Parson to think about Lamb when deciding whether to pardon DeValkenaere.