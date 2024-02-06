Former Jackson resident Marvin E. Proffer, who served 26 years in the Missouri Legislature, died Wednesday at his home in Oakville, Missouri. He was 88.

Former state representative Jerry Ford of Cape Girardeau served with Proffer in the House.

“I would say he was one of Missouri’s finest public servants,” Ford recalled.

Proffer, a Democrat, served in the Missouri House from 1963 to 1988. At that time, there were no term limits for lawmakers.

His last eight years in office, he served as chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee.

State Rep. Marvin Proffer told educators and students education is the key to economic survival as he spoke at a breakfast Feb. 13, 1987, at the Cape Girardeau Area Vocational-Technical School in observance of National Vocational Education Week. Southeast Missourian file

Ford said Proffer was instrumental in securing funding for the Show Me Center and numerous other projects in the region.

Proffer always made it clear where he stood on an issue.

“He was as honest as the day is long,” Ford said.

When it came to state funding, Ford said Proffer “knew more than anybody.”

Ford said Proffer’s “biggest frustration” was the change in state funding for elementary, secondary and higher education.

Proffer felt the state did not provide sufficient funding for education, Ford said.

When Proffer first was in office, the state paid 70 percent to 75 percent of a student’s cost of a college education. When he left office, the state’s share of funding that eduction had declined to 35 percent or 40 percent, Ford said.

Proffer grew up in modest means in Cape Girardeau, according to Ford.

As a result, Ford said, Proffer was always concerned about the cost of a college education for low-income families in the Bootheel.