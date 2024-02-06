Former Jackson resident Marvin E. Proffer, who served 26 years in the Missouri Legislature, died Wednesday at his home in Oakville, Missouri. He was 88.
Former state representative Jerry Ford of Cape Girardeau served with Proffer in the House.
“I would say he was one of Missouri’s finest public servants,” Ford recalled.
Proffer, a Democrat, served in the Missouri House from 1963 to 1988. At that time, there were no term limits for lawmakers.
His last eight years in office, he served as chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee.
Ford said Proffer was instrumental in securing funding for the Show Me Center and numerous other projects in the region.
Proffer always made it clear where he stood on an issue.
“He was as honest as the day is long,” Ford said.
When it came to state funding, Ford said Proffer “knew more than anybody.”
Ford said Proffer’s “biggest frustration” was the change in state funding for elementary, secondary and higher education.
Proffer felt the state did not provide sufficient funding for education, Ford said.
When Proffer first was in office, the state paid 70 percent to 75 percent of a student’s cost of a college education. When he left office, the state’s share of funding that eduction had declined to 35 percent or 40 percent, Ford said.
Proffer grew up in modest means in Cape Girardeau, according to Ford.
As a result, Ford said, Proffer was always concerned about the cost of a college education for low-income families in the Bootheel.
As House Budget Committee chairman, Proffer had a three-prong approach, Ford said.
Proffer wanted to pay the bills and fully fund elementary, secondary and higher education, Ford said.
The Cape Girardeau Democrat quoted Proffer as saying that after those areas have been funded, “if we have any money left we will spread it around the best we can.”
Proffer “genuinely wanted to help people,” Ford said. “That was his philosophy. We need more people like that today.”
A graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University and a master’s in education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
He served in the U.S. Army before settling in Jackson. He ran the family newspaper, theater, printing and insurance businesses.
Proffer, in his mid-20s, was elected to the Jackson Board of Aldermen.
In 1988, he received a legislative award for his work in passing a seat-belt law.
He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Oakville after he retired from the legislature.
Following the end of his legislative career, he served as a lobbyist for Southeast Missouri State University.
He lobbied and raised money for the university for 16 years, starting in 1989 and ending in 2005.
Proffer is survived by wife, Donna, four children and numerous other relatives.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Oakville. A graveside service will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
