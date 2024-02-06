Former state lawmaker Kathy Swan named to local hospital board

Former Missouri state Rep. and current JCS Wireless president and co-owner Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau has been named to the Saint Francis Healthcare System Board of Directors.
Swan, who left office in January after eight years in the Missouri House, worked in nursing for Saint Francis Medical Center in the early 1970s.
"I am quite honored to be asked to join the board and look forward to using my nursing, business and legislative experience to benefit health care in our region," Swan told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday.
A biography of Swan said her nursing background includes experience in progressive care, employee health, infection control, administrative supervision and clinical instruction.
"Kathy's background as a registered nurse and her political experience make her a great advocate for the Healthcare System and an exceptional addition to the board," said Maryann Reese, Saint Francis president and CEO.
"She is deeply familiar with (Saint Francis), and it is a pleasure to have her service on the board."
A news release from the hospital system said board members serve three-year terms with the potential to serve as many as three additional terms.
"The Healthcare System Board works closely with (our) executive team to move strategic development forward with a long-term vision ensuring excellence at every level of the organization," the release stated.
Founded by Franciscan Sisters in 1875, the Healthcare System serves an estimated 713,000 people across Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas.
The system is anchored by Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, a 306-bed tertiary hospital.
Swan, 70, a lifelong Cape Girardeau resident, is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University.
In 2010, Swan was elected to serve Ward 6 on the Cape Girardeau City Council.
Two years later, she began the first of four consecutive terms in the state House representing District 147.
In November, Swan lost the race for an open seat in Missouri Senate District 27 to fellow Rep. Holly Rehder by 139 votes out of 33,539 cast.
In August, Swan joined the board of directors of Southeast Missouri Food Bank, headquartered in Sikeston, Missouri.
