Former state lawmaker Kathy Swan named to local hospital board

Former Missouri state Rep. and current JCS Wireless president and co-owner Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau has been named to the Saint Francis Healthcare System Board of Directors.

Swan, who left office in January after eight years in the Missouri House, worked in nursing for Saint Francis Medical Center in the early 1970s.

"I am quite honored to be asked to join the board and look forward to using my nursing, business and legislative experience to benefit health care in our region," Swan told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday.

A biography of Swan said her nursing background includes experience in progressive care, employee health, infection control, administrative supervision and clinical instruction.

"Kathy's background as a registered nurse and her political experience make her a great advocate for the Healthcare System and an exceptional addition to the board," said Maryann Reese, Saint Francis president and CEO.

"She is deeply familiar with (Saint Francis), and it is a pleasure to have her service on the board."

A news release from the hospital system said board members serve three-year terms with the potential to serve as many as three additional terms.