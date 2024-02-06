Bob Miller, former editor of the Southeast Missourian, announced a serial podcast and website that digs deep to uncover the details of the 1992 Benton, Missouri, unsolved murder case of Angela Mischelle Lawless.

Miller launched a trailer for the new podcast, titled "The Lawless Files," today — the 29th anniversary of the murder. The first full episode will launch Nov. 15.

Miller and co-producer Tyler Graef, also a former Southeast Missourian journalist, take an up-close look into the original murder investigation and the "many developments that transpired in the subsequent 29 years — none of which have thus far led to a successful conviction," according to a Lawless Files podcast news release.

Lawless was murdered around 1 a.m. Nov. 8, 1992, in Benton on the exit ramp of Interstate 55, according to the release. Josh Kezer, 18 at the time, was sentenced for the crime in June 1994 despite there being no physical evidence tying him to the crime. He served nearly 16 years in prison before being exonerated in 2009 after receiving an "actual innocence" ruling.