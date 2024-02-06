A former Piedmont, Missouri, police officer has been indicted on charges of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the FBI about it.

Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, Missouri, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The indictment says Massa, while a Piedmont police officer, participated in the arrest and detention of two people "despite the absence of an arrest warrant or probable cause." The arrest deprived those people of the constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizure, the indictment says.

The first arrest, of someone identified in court documents as "J.R.," occurred Aug. 12, 2020, according to court documents. The second, of "E.W.," occurred Dec. 22, 2020.