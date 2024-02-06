All sections
NewsNovember 16, 2018

Former Sikeston student charged with terrorist threat

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A former Sikeston High School student was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. Braeden W. Herron, 20, of Advance, Missouri, is charged with felony first-degree terrorist threat, according to online court records. He was arrested by Sikeston Department of Public Safety...

Standard Democrat
story image illustation

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A former Sikeston High School student was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.

Braeden W. Herron, 20, of Advance, Missouri, is charged with felony first-degree terrorist threat, according to online court records. He was arrested by Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

"We've learned today threatening comments were made by a former student through social media referencing Sikeston High School," Sikeston R-6 School District posted early Thursday on its official Facebook page. "Sikeston DPS has quickly acted, and there is no current threat to our students or staff.

"Student safety is our top priority, and we take any report concerning safety very seriously. Through the actions of our students and staff, and our close working relationship with Sikeston DPS, we continue to work together to ensure the safety of our students."

Herron is being held on $50,000 cash only bond.

Local News
