All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 16, 2024

Former Sikeston officer pleads guilty to sex crimes

Brian Louis Robinson, 35, of Sikeston pleaded guilty Wednesday, Feb. 14, to charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation. The case is being handled in Perry County court on a change of venue. Robinson was accused of sexual abuse in the summer of 2006, when the victim was 8 years old and when Robinson was 18. ...

Southeast Missourian
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson

Brian Louis Robinson, 35, of Sikeston pleaded guilty Wednesday, Feb. 14, to charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation.

The case is being handled in Perry County court on a change of venue.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Robinson was accused of sexual abuse in the summer of 2006, when the victim was 8 years old and when Robinson was 18.

Robinson was a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer when he was charged of the crimes in 2020.

He was charged with six counts of sexual crimes involving the minor.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy