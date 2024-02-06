Former Sikeston officer pleads guilty to sex crimes

Brian Louis Robinson, 35, of Sikeston pleaded guilty Wednesday, Feb. 14, to charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation.
The case is being handled in Perry County court on a change of venue.
Robinson was accused of sexual abuse in the summer of 2006, when the victim was 8 years old and when Robinson was 18.
Robinson was a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer when he was charged of the crimes in 2020.
He was charged with six counts of sexual crimes involving the minor.
