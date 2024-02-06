Former Sikeston mayor Jerry Pullen dies

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Jerry Pullen was known for many things serving the City of Sikeston, but most talked about was his generosity.

The former mayor and longtime businessman died at his home early Wednesday. He was 76.

"When I think about Jerry Pullen's service to our community, the one thing that stands out was his generosity," said current Mayor Steven Burch. "He gave his time and resources unselfishly for the betterment of our community. His length of service and accomplishments are many."

Pullen sat on the Sikeston City Council for 17 years, serving two stints as mayor, first filling the role in 2002 and then again from 2009 to 2015. He was involved in many milestones for the city, including the reorganization of the city's form of government establishing Sikeston's charter. Under the charter, ward representatives are chosen and an election is held for mayor.