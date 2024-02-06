All sections
May 22, 2020

Former Sikeston mayor Jerry Pullen dies

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
Jerry Pullen
Jerry Pullen

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Jerry Pullen was known for many things serving the City of Sikeston, but most talked about was his generosity.

The former mayor and longtime businessman died at his home early Wednesday. He was 76.

"When I think about Jerry Pullen's service to our community, the one thing that stands out was his generosity," said current Mayor Steven Burch. "He gave his time and resources unselfishly for the betterment of our community. His length of service and accomplishments are many."

Pullen sat on the Sikeston City Council for 17 years, serving two stints as mayor, first filling the role in 2002 and then again from 2009 to 2015. He was involved in many milestones for the city, including the reorganization of the city's form of government establishing Sikeston's charter. Under the charter, ward representatives are chosen and an election is held for mayor.

Pullen, known for his affable personality and sense of humor, was also instrumental in creating the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, and took part in bringing Do It Best and Orgill to Sikeston, as well as the Unilever expansion.

He also ran Pullen Brothers Trucking for many years with his wife, Loretta, and had been involved with the Kenny Rogers Children's Center since 1990, serving as president for many years and serving as vice president at the time of his death. He was named to the Alliance Bank Board of Directors in 2004 and has been chairman of Alliance Bank Shares Inc. since May 2008.

Pullen also was a member of the Lion's Club, Elks Lodge, Ducks Unlimited and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

"Jerry had a soft voice most of the time, but when he did speak, people listened," said Mike Marshall, president and CEO of the Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce. "He was a self-made man who looked out for the little guy. He was a very generous man who loved Sikeston."

