Former Sikeston man charged in bowling alley shooting in Illinois

An attorney for the man arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday her client may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Duke Webb, 37, faces three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder for injuring three others in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford on Saturday evening.

Rockford, Illinois, police and other law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a shooting at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley Saturday in Rockford. Scott P. Yates ~ Rockford Register Star via AP

According to Army service information, Webb had four deployments to Afghanistan, the most recent one ending in July.

His lawyer, Elizabeth Bucko, also told the hearing in a Winnebago County courtroom Webb appeared to have issues with memory loss. She added he will undergo mental health evaluations, the Rockford Register Star reported.

The judge denied bond for Webb, meaning he will remain jailed. His arraignment was set for Feb. 16.

Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and without officers firing a shot, Rockford police chief Dan O’Shea said Sunday. The suspect has no known ties to the victims and authorities “believe this was a completely random act,” O’Shea said.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Webb was in the Rockford area visiting family. But Hanley declined to comment on possible motives for the shooting.

Bucko, the defense attorney, told The Associated Press later Monday that Webb had no prior criminal record in Illinois or anywhere else, something she said was confirmed by a pretrial service report to the court. She added Webb “has been successful in the service for 12 years.”

Webb joined the Army in 2008 and was on leave Saturday, the Army said.

A criminal complaint released Monday states Webb admitted to the shootings shortly after officers arrived on the scene, even showing officers where he’d placed two guns he had brought with him — a Glock .40 caliber and a Glock .389 caliber.