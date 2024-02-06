Former Sikeston DPS captain sentenced to 14 years for woman's death

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, to 14 years in prison for his role in the death of a Sikeston woman who was planning a honeymoon and pursuing a career in criminal justice.

Butler County Circuit Judge Michael Pritchett sentenced Andrew Cooper to 10 years of prison for the charge of involuntary manslaughter and four years for armed criminal action, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Cooper apologized to Abigail Cohen’s family in court for “my part” in Cohen’s death, saying he thinks of Cohen and Cohen’s family every hour of the day.

He said, if he could, he would change places with her, but Cooper did not express remorse specifically for driving 90 miles per hour and running a stop sign in his Dodge Challenger Hellcat, evidence pulled from the car’s data recovery system. He stated in court, looking in the family’s direction, that had he not left his house that night, Abigail Cohen would still be alive. He then repeated he was sorry and he would trade places with the victim.

In statements after the wreck, Cooper blamed Cohen’s husband for pulling out in front of him while turning at the three-way stop. Throughout the June trial, Cooper’s attorney Travis Noble placed blame on Cohen for not stopping before turning, claiming Cooper accelerated in a maneuver to avoid a collision.

Testimony about the Cohens’ vehicle noted Christopher Cohen slowed at least to 3 miles per hour at the three-way stop. Even though Cohen testified he was looking right as he was beginning to turn left, Cohen would have had no expectation a car would barrel through the intersection and not heed the stop sign.

Cohen’s widower also said he wishes he could trade places with his wife. Chris Cohen told the court his wife was “perfect” and described watching first responders pull her lifeless body from the car. He said he’s had recurring suicidal thoughts since her death Feb. 29, 2020. They’d been married less than a year, and were planning a honeymoon to Disney World because they could not afford a honeymoon directly after their wedding. He said Abigail’s death follows him wherever he goes.

Prosecutor Stephanie Watson tried to convince the judge Cooper should be sentenced harshly because he had a similar crash as an officer in 2008.

Cooper, while in a police car but without sirens or emergency lights engaged, had a collision in 2008 in which it was noted Cooper was traveling 66 to 74 miles per hour at the time of impact. The driver of the other vehicle in 2008, the late George Simmons, was attempting to make a U-turn on a road with a speed limit of 55. The ruling at the time was that Simmons was at fault for the wreck for pulling into Cooper’s path.

Testimony presented Tuesday said Cooper was not responding to an emergency.

Watson contacted the major accident investigator with the state Highway Patrol who investigated the wreck in 2008 to take another look at the original data. Using technology and databases not available in 2008, trooper Timothy Pulley recently determined Cooper was driving 95 miles per hour, 40 miles per hour above the speed limit, five seconds before impact of that crash.

Simmons’ wife told the court her husband suffered seven cracked ribs, a broken collarbone and a “brain bleed” as a result of the crash. She said he never returned to his previously active lifestyle and his mental condition gradually worsened as a result of his brain injury. She testified her husband died as result of the condition caused by the wreck.

Watson argued in court that had the crash not been “swept under the rug” in 2008, Abigail Cohen might still be alive. Judge Pritchett told the court before sentencing he was not taking the prior crash into consideration in his sentencing, saying he was hearing different accounts as to who was at fault in that wreck.

Cohen’s parents, Stacy Linhart and Jama Furgerson, both said they were satisfied with the sentencing. Both said they believed the sentence should have been harsher, but were bracing for less time.