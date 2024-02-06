Former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson will go to prison after pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft.

Hutcheson was sentenced Monday in federal court in St. Louis for illegally monitoring the location of other law enforcement officers and civilians without a warrant, prosecutors said in a news release.

Hutcheson, 35, of East Prairie, Missouri, was sentenced to six months in prison and four months of home confinement.

In November, Hutcheson resigned as sheriff amid the then-ongoing criminal case.

Prosecutors said Hutcheson illegally monitored individuals’ locations, including Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, by entering mobile telephone numbers into a law enforcement database.

“For a three-year period, including after being elected sheriff of Mississippi County, Hutcheson uploaded false and fraudulent documents to a law enforcement database to obtain the location of over 200 mobile phone users,” according to the news release.

Hutcheson submitted thousands of requests and obtained the location of hundreds of individual phone subscribers without legal authorization and without their consent or knowledge, the release stated.

The location information requests were submitted using wire communications transmitted in interstate commerce, according to prosecutors.

A federal grand jury indicted Hutcheson in March 2018. He pleaded guilty in November.