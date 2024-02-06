Former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson will go to prison after pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft.
Hutcheson was sentenced Monday in federal court in St. Louis for illegally monitoring the location of other law enforcement officers and civilians without a warrant, prosecutors said in a news release.
Hutcheson, 35, of East Prairie, Missouri, was sentenced to six months in prison and four months of home confinement.
In November, Hutcheson resigned as sheriff amid the then-ongoing criminal case.
Prosecutors said Hutcheson illegally monitored individuals’ locations, including Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, by entering mobile telephone numbers into a law enforcement database.
“For a three-year period, including after being elected sheriff of Mississippi County, Hutcheson uploaded false and fraudulent documents to a law enforcement database to obtain the location of over 200 mobile phone users,” according to the news release.
Hutcheson submitted thousands of requests and obtained the location of hundreds of individual phone subscribers without legal authorization and without their consent or knowledge, the release stated.
The location information requests were submitted using wire communications transmitted in interstate commerce, according to prosecutors.
A federal grand jury indicted Hutcheson in March 2018. He pleaded guilty in November.
Hutcheson could have been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 in connection with wire fraud and a maximum of five years and a $250,000 fine for illegally possessing and transferring identification information, prosecutors said at the time of the guilty plea.
In November, Hutcheson apologized in a Facebook post for what he called “my lapse in judgment.”
Hutcheson wrote, “I am truly sorry for the embarrassment and disappointment my actions have caused my family, my supporters and the people of Mississippi County.”
Then-Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said in a news release last year the plea agreement was part of a resolution of federal and state criminal and civil cases pending against Hutcheson.
Elected as sheriff in 2016, Hutcheson’s tenure as sheriff was marked by controversy including the 2017 death of a man who was Tased and pepper sprayed while in custody in the Mississippi County Detention Center in Charleston, Missouri.
Before being elected sheriff, he served as jail administrator. In that role, he was sued over incidents that occurred at the jail.
A federal judge last year approved a settlement of a wrongful-death lawsuit stemming from the death of a female inmate.
In another case, a former Mississippi County Jail inmate alleged abuse caused the death of her baby in 2014. That case also was settled.
