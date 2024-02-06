Former senator to work for treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A former state senator is going to work for newly inaugurated Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt.
Schmitt announced several senior staff positions Thursday, including former state senator David Pearce as his senior policy coordinator.
Schmitt and Pearce served together as Republican senators until Monday, when Pearce was term limited and Schmitt was sworn into office as treasurer. Pearce is from Warrensburg and Schmitt from St. Louis County.
Schmitt named attorney Christopher Wray as deputy treasurer.
His former legislative chief of staff, Matthew Panik, will hold the same title in the treasurer's office.
Schmitt also hired several other staff members, including a former deputy treasurer from Indiana.
